DOGA – Design and Architecture Norway – advances the role of design and architecture in shaping Norway’s future. The organisation facilitates collaboration and creates an arena for practitioners and businesses.
The highlight of DOGA’s profile is a new logo, featuring four letters displayed without a dominant focal point. The letters act as visual cornerstones, naturally creating shape and substance, depending on the point of view. The logo hints at DOGA’s ambition to be an arena for possibilities.
DOGA represents the various design and architecture disciplines which is reflected in the way the logo comes to life. The logo adapts itself to digital formats and where motion is possible, in 3D physical formats, and in 2D and printed materials.
Users can interact with the logo on the web, producing experiences that vary depending on the type of device. A digital “logo maker” was created too, making it easier to design new logos in an infinite range of perspectives. As a result, the new visual identity appears organic and dynamic – quite appropriate for a sector in transformation.
Brand team at Creuna Norway
Marc Ligeti – concept & design
Heidi Bakken – concept & design
Stein Øvre – concept & design
Asbjørn Hegdahl – concept, design and frontend
Stein Sørlie – creative management
Kristine Ildahl Bjørnstad – advising
Lisbeth Fasting – project management
Janecke Løyning – artwork
Bjørn Endre Langeland – 3D
Sindre M. Dahl – 3D
Launch movie by Creuna and Sheriff
Thank You!