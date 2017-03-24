The Dayrooms is a new Australian multi-label womenswear store based in Notting Hill. We have taken a narrative approach that takes you through the store as you would with your daily routine; a relaxed, personable concept that aims to be a relatable experience with each customer. Much like the store being a collection of curated things, we have designed the store around the concept that it is essentially a collection of experiences. We were approached to create the full brand narrative, brand naming, direction, collateral, digital and tone of voice for the brand.





The underpinning of the concept focuses strongly on moments — more specifically : an emotive curated collection of moments, memories and objects. We worked alongside Nirvana CPH on the production of the printed collateral and collaborated with Trend & Fayre on our interior concept.