Integrated2015

We designed the visual identity and complete communication rollout —including posters, flyers, website, motion video, audio production and assorted merchandise— for Integrated 2015, the 5th edition of the buzzing art & design conference format organized by St Lucas School of Arts Antwerp. Each design showed a different iteration of the same seemingly random optical illusions, a controlled arbitrariness applied throughout all platforms and media.





The main target group was the students of Sint Lucas School of Arts Antwerp and other arts colleges in neighboring countries, but also people from the Academic design world and industry professionals.





The artwork of previous editions of Integrated was always colorful, and the tenor optimistic. By breaking with this tradition and going black and white we aimed to address a more urgent state of affairs, in which students are confronted with crumbling simulacra of old agency structures and a rapidly changing creative economy when they are thrusted into a professional practice.





The —sometimes distressed— optical art is a metaphor for the disorienting and contrasting views on art & design that will clash before their eyes, representing the dazzling spectrum of inspiration and opportunity that emerges from within this whirling debate.