Frances - Grow

This was four months of hard work condensed in a four-minute animation, produced almost with no budget, and dealing with five clients along the process. Why? Well, Because domestic violence is something very serious and we felt that we had the chance to raise awareness and thus, be able to help women and children all among the globe.
The music was nothing less than BRIT-nominated singer-songwriter Frances, who also join in the cause.
Characters
Backgrounds
Process
For this production, we came along with a combination of stop frame animation and cel animation.
For the illustrations, our briefing was to emulate London. To create the scenes correctly, we worked with an architect, who built models of the facades. So, our illustrations were based on these models.
For the stop frame, we created a multi-plane table to compose all the scenes where Melanie (the main character) walked along. We printed all these illustrations and shot all the background on this table.