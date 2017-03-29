About

Project Astoria: Test 02, set in the Oceano Novo colony, is the second of several planned shows for Baxter’s latest multi-series effort, Project Astoria. Test 02 continues to explore the project's visual and narrative themes via the fictional Astoria System, the retro-futuristic backdrop of Baxter's on-going multi-media exploration of dystopia and coming-of-age. Read Less

