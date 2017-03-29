Todd Baxter
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Project Astoria: Test 02
448
66
4
    Project Astoria: Test 02, set in the Oceano Novo colony, is the second of several planned shows for Baxter’s latest multi-series effort, Project … Read More
    Project Astoria: Test 02, set in the Oceano Novo colony, is the second of several planned shows for Baxter’s latest multi-series effort, Project Astoria. Test 02 continues to explore the project's visual and narrative themes via the fictional Astoria System, the retro-futuristic backdrop of Baxter's on-going multi-media exploration of dystopia and coming-of-age. Read Less
"Mother and daughter" (2016)
"Glowing crystal 2" (2016)
"Gravity distortion at low tide" (2016)
"Teen girls smoking" (2016)
Schoolgirl with books" (2016)
"Underwater house with octopus" (2016)
"Shark incident" (2016)
"Brothers after the hunt" (2016)
"Crystal on tabletop 1" (2016)
"Girl in summer uniform 1" (2016)