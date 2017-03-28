Magazine Covers 4

COVERS - LATE '16 & EARLY '17
Working on covers for magazines and newspapers is an absolute joy.
Here's a selection from the past few months, including sketches, and some development work.
Hope you enjoy these - cheers,
Charles
FOCUS MAGAZINE: sketches
FOCUS MAGAZINE: cover art
ARCHITECTURAL LIGHTING: cover
ARCHITECTURAL LIGHTING: type
INVESTMENT NEWS: sketches
INVESTMENT NEWS: cover art
INVESTMENT NEWS: type
MEDICAL MARKETING & MEDIA: cover art
MEDICAL MARKETING & MEDIA: type
MODUS: cover
THE NEW YORK TIMES: Initial ideas
I worked with the NYT to create a cover for their Arts & Leisure section. The design had to incorporate a LOT of type - various ideas for things to do in NYC. Initially we looked at a route that used handmade type, but this was getting a little too complex....
THE NEW YORK TIMES: cover art
Following a change in direction - using a headline as the hero, with all the other type secondary - I created this piece for the cover, which came out great in print.
THE NEW YORK TIMES: type
THE NEW YORK TIMES: cover art detail
PRO MANAGER: sketch
PRO MANAGER: cover (rejected)
PRO MANAGER: type
PRO MANAGER: chosen cover
PRO MANAGER: type
QUALITY WORLD: cover
THE GLOBE & MAIL: cover
SCIENTIFIC AMERICAN: sketches
SCIENTIFIC AMERICAN: development
SCIENTIFIC AMERICAN: cover
THE VILLAGE VOICE: development
THE VILLAGE VOICE: cover
THE VILLAGE VOICE: type
THE VILLAGE VOICE: detail
THE WASHINGTON POST: initial sketches
THE WASHINGTON POST: tighter sketches
THE WASHINGTON POST: type
THE WASHINGTON POST: type
THE WASHINGTON POST: cover
That's it for now... thanks for looking & I hope you enjoyed this selection.
Cheerio!
Charles