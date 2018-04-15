Discover
Redkroft. ™
Warsaw, Poland
Mobee Dick
Branding
Illustration
Animation
Thank you!
Mobee Dick rebranding. A mobile UX design studio with focus on messenger apps.
Published:
Mobee Dick
Rebranding
-
Client:
Mobee Dick - UI / UX Agency
Katowice / Poland
-
Pictures are already here, agenda is on the way ;P
-
Brand Design - Redkroft
Motion Design - Norbert Mikołajczyk
Thank You!
Tags
branding
rebranding
mobee dick
Corporate Identity
Logo Design
redkroft
Brand Design
ux/ui studio
brand identity
dynamic logo
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
