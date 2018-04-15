Redkroft. ™
Warsaw, Poland
Mobee Dick
    Mobee Dick rebranding. A mobile UX design studio with focus on messenger apps.
Mobee Dick
Rebranding
-
Client: 
Mobee Dick - UI / UX Agency 
Katowice / Poland 
-
Pictures are already here, agenda is on the way ;P
-
Brand Design - Redkroft
Motion Design - Norbert Mikołajczyk​​​​​​​
