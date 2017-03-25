Mirror Mirror
MUHKA 'Van Broodthaers tot Braeckman'
Mirror Mirror
MUHKA 'Van Broodthaers tot Braeckman'
    About

    Poster, companion folder, exhibition signage and stand-out A5 format invitation for the MUHKA (Museum of Contemporary Art, Antwerp) retrospective… Read More
    Poster, companion folder, exhibition signage and stand-out A5 format invitation for the MUHKA (Museum of Contemporary Art, Antwerp) retrospective on the pioneers of photo-conceptualism in Belgian fine arts. On brief, we designed an exhibition identity fit for distinct visual communication, but also suitable for structuring and transferring tons of research by the exhibition curator through comprehensible information panels. Purposely avoiding generalist key exhibition imagery that would highlight one artist or a specific time period, we designed all artwork with a clear nod to the gelatin silver photographic process and a subtle typographic reference to archived art publications on display at the exhibition. Read Less
MUHKA 'Van Broodthaers tot Braeckman' 

Poster, companion folder, exhibition signage and stand-out A5 format invitation for the MUHKA (Museum of Contemporary Art, Antwerp) retrospective on the pioneers of photo-conceptualism in Belgian fine arts. On brief, we designed an exhibition identity fit for distinct visual communication, but also suitable for structuring and transferring tons of research by the exhibition curator through comprehensible information panels.

Purposely avoiding generalist key exhibition imagery that would highlight one artist or a specific time period, we designed all artwork with a clear nod to the gelatin silver photographic process and a subtle typographic reference to archived art publications on display at the exhibition.