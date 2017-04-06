Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Akatre Studio
Paris, France
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Natures peintures
Photography
Art Direction
Painting
1097
164
12
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/4/2017
Project Featured On:
Photography
—
6/1/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Akatre Studio
Paris, France
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Natures peintures
Photography
Art Direction
Painting
1097
164
12
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/4/2017
Project Featured On:
Photography
—
6/1/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
Personal project - January 2017
Published:
Thanks!
www.akatre.com
Follow us on
Facebook
Instagram
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Akatre Studio
Paris, France
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
Grand Yellow
by
Akatre Studio
77
340
Art Direction
,
Photography
BLCK RCK - Somewhere
by
Akatre Studio
11
117
Art Direction
,
Film
,
Music
Hermès - AH17
by
Akatre Studio
83
437
Art Direction
,
Film
Télérama
by
Akatre Studio
19
186
Photography
,
Art Direction
Soixante Quinze Magazine
by
Akatre Studio
24
192
Photography
,
Art Direction
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Personal project - January 2017
Published:
Credits
Akatre Studio
Paris, France
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
akatre
akatre studio
still life
painting
fruits
vegetables
Doubt
question
matter
Chiaroscuro
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps