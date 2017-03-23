Gentilhomme identity

About

Identity creation for the studio Gentilhomme (gentleman in fench). The studio, experts in creation and production of films, interactive experiences, installations and shows, has called on us to distinguish itself in its industry. Worthy of a gentleman, this distinction is already naturally due to the high quality of their achievements. And always worthy of a gentleman, their visual identity had to be equal to their talent: chic, a little dandy, sharp, the capital G stands elegantly by a set of circles meticulously calculated. The color palette, the serif typography or the printing processes chosen, nothing is left to chance to make this identity of high class. Read Less

