Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
AARON MARTINEZ
Mexico, Mexico
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
TRIATLÓN
Illustration
Art Direction
Character Design
1510
266
7
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
3/24/2017"
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
AARON MARTINEZ
Mexico, Mexico
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
TRIATLÓN
Illustration
Art Direction
Character Design
1510
266
7
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
3/24/2017"
Add to Collection
About
About
Triatlón
Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
AARON MARTINEZ
Mexico, Mexico
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
LUV.IT
by
AARON MARTINEZ
3873
40286
Featured On:
1/8/2017
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Creative Direction
POLLOS!!
by
AARON MARTINEZ
3610
43272
Featured On:
1/10/2016
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
USBEK & RICA
by
AARON MARTINEZ
1126
11249
Featured On:
2/22/2016
Art Direction
,
Editorial Design
,
Illustration
PERSONAJES Y COSAS
by
AARON MARTINEZ
552
7003
Featured On:
7/1/2016
Art Direction
,
Toy Design
,
Illustration
AIR MONSTER!!!
by
AARON MARTINEZ
534
7417
Featured On:
2/24/2014
Character Design
,
Illustration
,
Toy Design
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Triatlón
Published:
Credits
AARON MARTINEZ
Mexico, Mexico
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
3D
Character
Render
triatlon
art direction
pastel
run
Bike
swim
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps