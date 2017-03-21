Various Illustrations/ Winter 2017

Hello!
I am happy to show you my newest illustrations. Most of them are self-initiated projects but you'll find editorial pieces here as well.
Mad girl.
Friday.
Mad girl II.
Illustrated interpretation of a poem by Emily Dickinson "Wild nights - Wild nights!" (269)
Wild nights - Wild nights! /Were I with thee /Wild nights should be /Our luxury!
Futile - the winds - /To a Heart in port - /Done with the Compass - /Done with the Chart!
Rowing in Eden - /Ah - the Sea! /Might I but moor - tonight - /In thee!
Still life.
Mirrors.
A Girl with her Pet.
Girls.
Illustration for the article about artificial intelligence. Published by "Przekrój" - a Polish quarterly magazine focused on culture.