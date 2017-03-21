Serkonan Legends
Artworks done for Dishonored 2 Game
Client: Arkane Studios
Art director: Sébastien Mitton
Artworks done for Dishonored 2 Game
Client: Arkane Studios
Art director: Sébastien Mitton
Legends:
Serkonan Night Birds, With Owl
Workers and Bloodflies
Great Tree People
Haunted Cliffs of Cullero
Mine Fire, Forty Lives Lost
Bloodfly Nest Keeper
The Lepidopterist
Old Sea Beast
Knocker at the Window
The Moth King
Serkonan Night Birds, With Owl
Workers and Bloodflies
Great Tree People
Haunted Cliffs of Cullero
Mine Fire, Forty Lives Lost
Bloodfly Nest Keeper
The Lepidopterist
Old Sea Beast
Knocker at the Window
The Moth King