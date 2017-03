About

Fjord Seafood Bistro is a the new format of the fast food chain in St. Petersburg, Russia, focused on fresh seafood. Only here you can immediatel… Read More

Fjord Seafood Bistro is a the new format of the fast food chain in St. Petersburg, Russia, focused on fresh seafood. Only here you can immediately take a handful of mussels directly from the fire or try the Danish Smørrebrød. Interior design of the bistro is made in Scandinavian minimalism. The concept of Fjord's visual identity reflects the metaphor of the projection of rocks and the beam emanating from the beacon's spotlight (F). The key geometric element is dynamic and can be scaled in any format and branding an entirely different space. Read Less

Published: