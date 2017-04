About

TRÄ Möbelsnickeri 2017 TRÄ Möbelsnickeri is a fine carpentry company in Sweden run by Fredrik Ekström and Thomas Jansson. They work primarily with wood (trä is Swedish word for wood) with both customer orders and their own designs. Studio Reko created the company's visual identity for the official launch in January 2017. tramobelsnickeri.se Read Less

