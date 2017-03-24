Cloud9 Language Studio

About

Cloud9 is the result of combining effective learning and design moving with the times. A trademark based on typographic elements enabled us to create a key visual fully reflecting a modern approach to learning. Clear communication, refined graphic elements and colours make clarified message of the brand its biggest strenght and logo components can be perfectly presented both on the plane and in 3D. Read Less

