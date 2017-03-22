A year with thirteen moons

Intrigued with the lunar information featured on every Vietnamese calendar, we created a new one with only this. The traditional data implores that each day is effected by forces and therefore different. To illustrate this point, we borrowed expressive numerals from found Vietnamese books to design this new traditional calendar.







The calendar carries significant weight in Vietnamese culture. We use the Lunar calendar to plan our days—whether or not to sign a contract, move in a new home, or even to get married. We were both fascinated by our collection’s array of characters and its imbued history.









