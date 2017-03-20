OlssønBarbieri
Oslo, Norway
Message
Malbrum Parfums Vol.II
1246
188
12
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    The packaging takes inspiration from vintage pharmacy products with the label sealing the box, signalising a small scale artisanal product. The p… Read More
    The packaging takes inspiration from vintage pharmacy products with the label sealing the box, signalising a small scale artisanal product. The paper labels are listing the ingredients with a matter-of-fact and scientific visual expression. The contrast between the affordable natural carton and the silk screened bottles with natural wooden corks challenges the conventional luxury category language. Photo: Sigve Aspelund (Tinagent) Read Less
    Published: