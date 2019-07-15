Discover
Dekon Design & Construction, Identity&Web
Réka Neszmélyi
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
7/15/2019
Featured In
Graphic Design
—
7/11/2019
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Dekon Design & Construction, Identity&Web
1,354
10,243
69
Published:
March 15th, 2017
Réka Neszmélyi
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
4/18/2019
1971 PARALLEL NONSYNCHRONISM
Multiple Owners
de_form studio
nora demeczky
eniko deri
Réka Neszmélyi
794
9,981
F-F-S Rebranding
Réka Neszmélyi
66
1,023
Mai Manó Ház, Identity
Réka Neszmélyi
254
1,751
Featured In
Behance.net
—
12/14/2018
‘28 Bánkitó Cultural & Music Festival, Identity 2018
Réka Neszmélyi
971
10,281
Featured In
Graphic Design
—
9/6/2018
Lóháton Budakeszin Horse Riding School, Identity
Réka Neszmélyi
1,171
9,949
Featured In
Graphic Design
—
5/1/2018
WATA, Identity, EP cover
Réka Neszmélyi
638
7,122
Featured In
Graphic Design
—
1/10/2019
STEREOAKT, Contemporary Theatre Collectives, Identity
Réka Neszmélyi
626
5,942
Featured In
Graphic Design
—
4/20/2018
Csehulunk Beer pub Identity
Réka Neszmélyi
893
8,244
360myhome Identity
Réka Neszmélyi
317
2,571
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/20/2017
‘17 Bánkitó Cultural & Music Festival, Identity
Réka Neszmélyi
2,969
24,528
Owners
Réka Neszmélyi
Budapest, Hungary
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Dekon Design & Construction, Identity&Web
1,354
10,243
69
Published:
March 15th 2017
Creative Fields
Branding
,
Graphic Design
,
Icon Design
,
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
