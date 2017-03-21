Client: Institut Valencià de Cultura. Generalitat Valenciana.

Year: 2017

VALENCIAN INSTITUTE OF CULTURE:





Starting from the premise that the new Valencian Institute of Culture covers different cultural areas, such as music, audiovisual/cinema, dance/theater, comprising several institutional entities, we needed a brand that took this diversity in account.





In order to carry out the brand, we focused in researching the common features shared by all the disciplines represented in the institute, namely the stage, the show and the audience.

We studied the origins and evolution of the space where all these disciplines took part throughout history. In ancient times, the theater was understood as a physical space where all kind of cultural activities were held: music, theater, singing, dance… By analising building plans we realized that those abovementioned common features tend to arrange forming a C-shape.





The brand for the Valencian Institute of Culture comprises a symbol, the letter C for Culture, and the typography with the Institute naming.





C representing the Culture, the Institute’s central activity, taking its morphology from the space where this took place.





A strong brand, in white and anthracite black, with a clear, direct font, and a secondary color range for the diverse applications to be developed in the second phase of the project.





The color symbolizes the diversity of areas, entities, disciplines and activities that the Valencian Institute of Culture develops.





The font used for this brand is GT Pressura, by Grilli Type foundry.







