The Robert McLaughlin Gallery Catalogues
Underline Studio
The Robert McLaughlin Gallery
Catalogues

The Robert McLaughlin Gallery hosts significant art exhibitions in a landmark building created by renowned architect Arthur Erickson. The focus of their collection is Canadian art of the post-war period to the present, including the largest public collection of works by the Painters Eleven. As a long time collaborator of the gallery, Underline has designed exhibition catalogues for Arnaud Maggs, Shelagh Keeley, Walter Murch and on the topic of mid-century abstraction in Canadian art. In each design project a key consideration is utilizing unique production methods and respecting the works of artists.

Client: The Robert McLaughlin Gallery
 
 
   
The Robert McLaughlin Gallery Catalogues
461
3,693
22
Published:
Underline Studio

    Owners

    Underline Studio Toronto, Ontario, Canada

    The Robert McLaughlin Gallery Catalogues

    The Robert McLaughlin Gallery hosts significant art exhibitions in a landmark building created by renowned architect Arthur Erickson. The focus o Read More
    461
    3,693
    22
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.