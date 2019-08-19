The Robert McLaughlin Gallery Catalogues

The Robert McLaughlin Gallery
The Robert McLaughlin Gallery hosts significant art exhibitions in a landmark building created by renowned architect Arthur Erickson. The focus of their collection is Canadian art of the post-war period to the present, including the largest public collection of works by the Painters Eleven. As a long time collaborator of the gallery, Underline has designed exhibition catalogues for Arnaud Maggs, Shelagh Keeley, Walter Murch and on the topic of mid-century abstraction in Canadian art. In each design project a key consideration is utilizing unique production methods and respecting the works of artists.
Client: The Robert McLaughlin Gallery
