











In the summer of 2016 an international sports brand approached PlusOne to collaborate on a visual identity and animations representing each of the nine different consumers they’re focussing on.





We developed icons, crests, color palettes, patterns, and soundscapes that resonate with the identity of each segment. Zelig Sound was on board from the start, making sure that sound was an integral part of the process. Our approach for the animations was to have an emotional impact on the viewer instead of spelling out the details. Through targeted visual exploration, lots of experimentation and a few happy mistakes we created a wide range of work in a mix of animation styles.

We aimed for contrast between all nine films, but with a feeling that they’re all part of the same family.





We’ve removed references to the brand and consumer segments due to confidentiality.











