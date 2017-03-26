Children's Book
100 Steps for Science
why it works and how it happened
Written by Lisa Jane Gillespie
Illustrated by Yukai Du
Published by Wide-Eyed Editions
Explore ten separate stories of human ingenuity and meet the scientists whose discoveries have shaped the world we live in. See in ten simple steps how the creation of numbers led to the digital revolution, and discover the ten amazing reinventions of the wheel, from the simple log rollers of early man to the machines of the Industrial Revolution and modern engines and turbines of today.
Sketches