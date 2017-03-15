Taylor Mazer
Grand Rapids, MI, USA
Message
Selected Drawings in Ink Publication
878
142
11
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Pencil Ruler Pens Copic Markers Ink Graph Paper Watercolor Paper
  • About

    About

    "More Work," is a 48-page publication I designed containing a selection of 25 drawings in pen and ink. 24 of the selected works were drawn throug… Read More
    "More Work," is a 48-page publication I designed containing a selection of 25 drawings in pen and ink. 24 of the selected works were drawn throughout 2016 and the remaining 25th piece was drawn in October of 2015. This book is printed in a limited edition of 100 copies and is available March 13, 2017 at: taylormazer.com. Read Less
    Published:
The drawing I did specifically for the front and back cover.
The book in it's completed form.
Each lobby card is signed, dated, and numbered.
One of two posters I designed to go along with this book.
Printed in an edition of 40. Available at: taylormazer.com
The other poster I designed to go along with this book.
Printed in an edition of 40. Available at: taylormazer.com
This publication and both posters are available at:
taylormazer.com​​​​​​​