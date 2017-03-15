Selected Drawings in Ink Publication

"More Work," is a 48-page publication I designed containing a selection of 25 drawings in pen and ink. 24 of the selected works were drawn throug… Read More
"More Work," is a 48-page publication I designed containing a selection of 25 drawings in pen and ink. 24 of the selected works were drawn throughout 2016 and the remaining 25th piece was drawn in October of 2015. This book is printed in a limited edition of 100 copies and is available March 13, 2017 at: taylormazer.com. Read Less
Published:
The drawing I did specifically for the front and back cover.
The book in it's completed form.
Each lobby card is signed, dated, and numbered.
One of two posters I designed to go along with this book.
