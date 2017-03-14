Endangered Tropical Fish.

I've had a real pleasure working on this new series of Tropical Fish vector illustrations. These guys are part of a larger Endangered Wildlife Project that will launch later in 2017. More info on that soon. For now some previews to show how the series is taking shape. My favorite part of projects like this is to explore all the different ways to make each character have their own distinct style and expressions thru use of patterns, color combos, and line-making techniques. View Past Series : Wildlife + Realistic + Vectorfunk.