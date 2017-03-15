Atto
Milano, Italy
Message
Avant Garde Magazine 01
1820
351
21
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Avant Garde Magazine is an independent sartorial magazine that provides a space for young creative talents.
    Published:
Avant Garde 01

Avant Garde is an independent sartorial magazine that provides a space for young creative talents.
We designed the whole magazine and the website.
Visit website


Thanks!
atto.si