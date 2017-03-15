Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Atto
Milano, Italy
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Avant Garde Magazine 01
Graphic Design
Art Direction
Web Design
1820
351
21
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
3/15/2017"
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Atto
Milano, Italy
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Avant Garde Magazine 01
Graphic Design
Art Direction
Web Design
1820
351
21
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
3/15/2017"
Add to Collection
About
About
Avant Garde Magazine is an independent sartorial magazine that provides a space for young creative talents.
Published:
Avant Garde 01
Avant Garde is an independent sartorial magazine that provides a space for young creative talents.
We designed the whole magazine and the website.
Visit website
Thanks!
atto.si
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Atto
Milano, Italy
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
Listening Intervention
by
Atto
1050
35806
Featured On:
2/15/2017
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
Orgalime AR 15/16
by
Atto
1413
21479
Featured On:
7/14/2016
Editorial Design
,
Art Direction
,
Illustration
Sudario #Due
by
Atto
1460
27369
Featured On:
7/23/2016
Graphic Design
,
Print Design
studio wok identity
by
Atto
2801
42734
Featured On:
4/29/2016
Graphic Design
,
Art Direction
,
Branding
Uovo Kids 2015
by
Atto
747
9415
Featured On:
8/24/2016
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
,
Motion Graphics
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Avant Garde Magazine is an independent sartorial magazine that provides a space for young creative talents.
Published:
Credits
Atto
Milano, Italy
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
graphic design
Fashion
editorial
man
Sartorial
magazine
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps