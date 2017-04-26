Mixed projects

Roman Muratkin
Serpukhov, Russian Federation
"Model"
 Acrylic on paper,sketch
 30 x 21.
 
"Evening promenade"
 Acrylic on paper,sketch
 43 x 30.
 "Greyhound"
  Acrylic on paper,sketch
  43 x 25.

"Tractor driver"
 Studio,acrylic,canvas 
 210 x 120.

"Adidas"
 Project: Agent89,South Korea
 Digital.
The project "Core-door" in Nizhny Novgorod,Russia.The work is done at the Mall "Heaven", cinema chain "Empire of dreams".The plot is based on the film directed Roger  Donaldson's "The  fastest  Indian".
Photo: Nikita Nomerz
Acrylic,wall.
