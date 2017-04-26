Mixed projects

"Model"
Acrylic on paper,sketch
30 x 21.
"Evening promenade"
Acrylic on paper,sketch
43 x 30.
"Greyhound"
Acrylic on paper,sketch
43 x 25.
"Tractor driver"
Studio,acrylic,canvas
210 x 120.
"Adidas"
Project: Agent89,South Korea
Digital.
The project "Core-door" in Nizhny Novgorod,Russia.The work is done at the Mall "Heaven", cinema chain "Empire of dreams".The plot is based on the film directed Roger Donaldson's "The fastest Indian".
Photo: Nikita Nomerz
Acrylic,wall.
