Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Sandrine and Michael
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
love - collectible DRY
Art Direction
Fashion
Photography
504
89
7
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
3/14/2017"
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Sandrine and Michael
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
love - collectible DRY
Art Direction
Fashion
Photography
504
89
7
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
3/14/2017"
Add to Collection
About
About
Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Sandrine and Michael
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
Satellite
by
Sandrine and Michael
159
917
Art Direction
,
Fashion
,
Photography
Dark Velvetine
by
Sandrine and Michael
57
397
Art Direction
,
Fashion
,
Photography
Van Cleef - Citizen K
by
Sandrine and Michael
219
1499
Featured On:
12/28/2016
Art Direction
,
Fashion
,
Photography
New Boho - Glamour Italia
by
Sandrine and Michael
244
1868
Featured On:
1/23/2017
Art Direction
,
Fashion
,
Photography
Givenchy - Wonderland Magazine
by
Sandrine and Michael
225
2040
Featured On:
12/7/2016
Art Direction
,
Fashion
,
Photography
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Published:
Credits
Sandrine and Michael
London, United Kingdom
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps