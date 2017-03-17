October '16
Borsalino
Editorial Design
Italian brand Borsalino, one of the longest running luxury hat manufacturers (and an Old Hollywood favorite)
is celebrating its 160th birthday this year, and in order to enhance their clients’ experience with the company,
Sabbath will be collaborating with VVS Group to make this landmark a memorable future.
Credits
Creative Direction + Design: Jorge Zamonsett / Account Executive: Stéphane Mélan, VVS Group
Campaign Photos: Emilio Tini , Portfolio Photography: Zertouche