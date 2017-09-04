Greg Stroube
St. Louis, MO, USA
Message
Black, White, and Blue
10940
1415
53
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Project Featured On:
Photography
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Greg Stroube
St. Louis, MO, USA
Message
Black, White, and Blue
10940
1415
53
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Project Featured On:
Photography
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Black, white, and blue foods - coffee and chocolate, cheese and fruits, squid ink pasts - a study in a limited color palette and an expanded culi… Read More
    Black, white, and blue foods - coffee and chocolate, cheese and fruits, squid ink pasts - a study in a limited color palette and an expanded culinary context. Read Less
    Published:
Black White Blue  food series
I worked in a limited color palette for this series, focusing on black, white, and blue foods. In a culinary context, this color space is unusual - you'll find unlikely ingredients like squid ink pasta, purple sweet potatoes, and waxy honeycomb. 

The work was a team effort - food stylists, props, partners, producers. We dug through inspiration, pulled together materials, switched this out for that, baked up a new tart with a different fruit to see which looked prettier. The collaboration is essential to composing the shot; it's the real fun of the work.

Enjoy the spread, and as always, you can see more of what I do at BrutonStroube.com.