I worked in a limited color palette for this series, focusing on black, white, and blue foods. In a culinary context, this color space is unusual - you'll find unlikely ingredients like squid ink pasta, purple sweet potatoes, and waxy honeycomb.





The work was a team effort - food stylists, props, partners, producers. We dug through inspiration, pulled together materials, switched this out for that, baked up a new tart with a different fruit to see which looked prettier. The collaboration is essential to composing the shot; it's the real fun of the work.



