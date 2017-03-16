About

I had the pleasure to contribute some work to Halo Wars 2 in early 2015. Mostly environment work and sketches to help kickstart discussion on the various locations in the game. Also had the chance to redo the Scorpion tank and Cyclops mech. Read Less

