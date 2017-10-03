Selected projects - Winter 2016

Apparently most Scientists seem to be in agreement that we exist in a multiverse so this feature was more focused on what they might look like, where they might be, understanding our spatial relationship to the multiverse and how we could theoretically travel to other dimensions of it.

The idea here was to create an illustration depicting a scene comprised of various worlds that are all very different except they share the same three dimensional space. Observing this a figure attempting to measure them in some way.

The main challenge was to depict the landscapes as being very different whilst also complementing each other and without cluttering up the whole composition.

The first thing I thought of whilst reading the brief was Philip Pullman's Dark Materials trilogy, (the cats are a subtle nod).