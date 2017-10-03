Selected projects - Winter 2016

Beauty Inc - The Next Dimension
Shop Magazine - Atomium monument
I did offer a few alternatives - I thought referencing Magritte (him being Belgian born and everything) by having people inexplicably floating in the air might be a bit clever, but in the end we kept it more straight forward.
Women’s Health magazine ‘High functioning Anxiety’
Variety - Black Mirror season 3
Das Netz - Digitisation & Society
The Economist - Colonising Mars
New Scientist magazine - Mapping the Multiverse
EMI - Synthematic
This is a cover for a compilation of synth based library tracks.
Fabric Magazine - London’s Green spaces
This is a cover for Fabric Magazine, the Spring issue celebrating London’s green spaces.
This is one of the smoothest jobs i’ve ever worked on in 16 years of illustrating. From initial rough stage to the completed thing it was completely plain sailing, usually on covers there’s a degree of back and forth.