DAYTONER .
Los Angeles, CA, USA
ROBO RECALL ILLUSTRATIONS
Character Design
Digital Art
Game Design
2025
513
32
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
3/17/2017"
DAYTONER .
Los Angeles, CA, USA
ROBO RECALL ILLUSTRATIONS
Character Design
Digital Art
Game Design
2025
513
32
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
3/17/2017"
Published:
Here are a bunch of illustrations on white background. During the project i did a ton of them for the loading-screens of the game.
Thank You!
DAYTONER .
Los Angeles, CA, USA
ROBO RECALL MOODS
by
DAYTONER .
1740
38924
Featured On:
3/10/2017
Character Design
,
Digital Art
,
Game Design
ROBO RECALL CONCEPTS
by
DAYTONER .
377
1773
Character Design
,
Digital Art
,
Game Design
A09-PROTOTYPE
by
DAYTONER .
270
1875
Character Design
,
Digital Art
CODE 9
by
DAYTONER .
247
1589
Character Design
,
Digital Art
THE DISTORTED
by
DAYTONER .
306
2849
Character Design
,
Digital Art
,
Game Design
Credits
DAYTONER .
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Tags
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
