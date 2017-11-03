Unformed identity for prostorcrew
Prostor is an event agency. Among the company’s cases are the events created for such brands as MIni, Red Bull, Philips, etc. Its specific approach allows for non-trivial ideas and implementation algorithms in order to create a brand identity system.
In the Russian mentality, the word prostor (space, expanse) stands for outer and inner freedom, being able to think and act without any restrictions. On the one hand, it is a purely physical notion; on the other, it is a common figure of speech. “The Russian expanse” is a constant feature of the Russian image, which has been used in various contexts over the centuries.
Taking into consideration the company’s activities, we have paraphrased this expression turning it into a graphic model — a system of shapeless objects. They are created according to the formula ‘form+content’ where the form metaphorically stands for the scale, and the content stands for depth. Both components are limitless as an infinite number of forms can be easily filled with any content, be it color, abstractions, photo images, videos, motion graphics. The dynamic component has a special potential. The system while being flexible is a product for expanding digital capabilities, designer experiments and generative graphics.
Who makes it?
Erohnovich Roma, art-direction, design
Pavel Saksin, design
Roman Shchyukin & Valery Zaveryaev, lettering
Dmitry Tibekin, photography
Arina Makarova, retouch
Client:
Sasha Dolgov
Nikolay Molchanov
Maria Dolgova