Suomen Jäätelö

How do you differentiate in a highly competitive category? In a category whose existing products people tend to feel highly passionate about. How do you create an identity for a brand that is distinctively Finnish but born global? A brand whose mission is to create a new, global concept; Finnish Ice Cream. We developed a brand strategy from which a total 360 degree brand experience was derived, including naming, packaging, web design, point-of-sales materials and marketing communications. We set out to create an identity that communicates the super premium quality of the products. An identity that is distinctive, timeless yet modern. In the summer of 2016 a spruce flavoured ice cream was created in collaboration with Artek, the iconic Finnish furniture company. We combined the logo with a strong pattern on an unconventionally shaped ice cream tub. The pattern was inspired by the perfect balance of elasticity and viscosity of a premium ice cream. In addition, a separate mark for the exceptional milk of Finn cattle was made. Current flavours are Milk, Pistachio, Vanilla, Chocolate, Spruce and Rhubarb sorbet. Will be updated soon! All branding by Werklig in collaboration with KoskiSyväri. All images by Tuukka Koski and Olli Häkkinen. Read Less

