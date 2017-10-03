ROBO RECALL MOODS

Here are some moody shots of the ROBO-RECALL cast, that i did throughout the process. Compared to the game they are more toned down. But i always loved to see the characters in a bit more serious setting...
Size Matters!
The Bigbot Pose
Army of TALs. You wouldnt think that these guys are part of a fun game...
The Star of the Game: Technology for Assisted Living...Short T.A.L.
Selfpainting: The Bipeds of the game are creative selfpainters. Next to their Robot-Face each of them also has a splatter-paint-face. Like that they give themselves more character and uniqueness.
This was the key artwork for the game announcement