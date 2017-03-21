Tycho - SEE Performance Cut
____________________________________________________________________________
INFO
Upon releasing the Music Video for Tycho’s track ‘See’ on Ghostly International, the team decided a special release of the Performance Cut was worthy of public consumption, ultimately editing a montage of the entire band performance using only Kinect-informed infrared footage with practical selects dappled amongst the 5 minutes for a visual reprieve..
The result is a visual journey into the band’s aural landscape, immersing the eyes in a sea of bokeh where the instruments and performers melt into a performance charged with circular aberrations of light and color.. As The Creator's Project so eloquently stated: ‘Tycho's Music Video Redux For "See" Turns The Musicians Into Living Constellations.’
THE FILM TECHNIQUE
We started experimenting with infrared lighting and discovered that the IR emitter in the Microsoft Kinect projected a starfield-like dot pattern not unlike what a 3D render of point cloud data looks like.. Captured with our full spectrum camera it became photographic, where fields of bokeh and shimmering discs reveal multiple layers of shape and form.. In addition, some of the lens flares we were able to make with the Kinect are unlike anything we've ever seen before - creating super dense moire patterns and 3D-like caustic inversions of lens geometry.
The set in which we shot the Performance was totally dark, aside from a red laser as our backdrop - we could not see anything except while looking through the cameras viewfinder. Operating a camera in this situation was like a real manifestation of virtual reality. The band also couldn’t see each other and couldn’t tell who or what the camera was looking at - which ultimately made the performance feel very raw and unhindered.. The visual results tie perfectly with the concept of ’See’ in which we always seem to reveal new visual worlds that are beyond our terrestrial abilities of sight..
____________________________________________________________________________
PRESS LINKS
2014 The Creator's Project: [Premiere] Tycho's Music Video Redux For "See" Turns The Musicians Into Living Constellations
2014 The Awesomer: An extended look at the performance portion of the music video for See.
2014 DeZeen Magazine: Tycho bathes his band in infrared light for latest music video
TYCHO - SEE (PERFORMANCE) CREDIT LIST
Director: GMUNK
Assistant Director: Ian Colon
Executive / Line Producer: Andrew Devansky
Director of Photography: Joe Picard
Practical Effects Artists: Conor Grebel, Mike Williams
Editor: Bradley G Munkowitz
Colorist: Matt ‘Prince Wesley’ Hare
1st Camera Assistants: Magaera Stephens
2nd Camera Assistants: Dakota Wilder Smith
Lighting: Tej Verde, Dakota Wilder Smith, Patrick Walsh
Production Company: Ground Control UK
Executive Producer: Michael Stanish
Extra Special Thanks: Ground Control UK, Ghostly
Director, Lead Editor
at Ground Control UK
for Ghostly International