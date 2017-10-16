Discover
Øystein Sture Aspelund
Trondheim, Norway
NEON BLOOM
Photography
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
10/16/2017
Øystein Sture Aspelund
Trondheim, Norway
NEON BLOOM
Photography
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
10/16/2017
About
ABOUT: - A visual study of 2 dry plants, shot during sunset out in the Emerati desert. - No photoshop/retouch.
Published:
NEON
B L O O M
NEON BLOOM
#1
NEON BLOOM
#2
NEON BLOOM
#3
NEON BLOOM
#4
NEON BLOOM
#5
NEON BLOOM
#6
Thank You!
Øystein Sture Aspelund
Trondheim, Norway
GETTING LOST
by:
Øystein Sture Aspelund
Digital Photography
1430
15816
Featured On:
7/22/2017
HIBERNATION III
by:
Øystein Sture Aspelund
Photography
1378
44462
Featured On:
4/10/2017
TWILIGHT
by:
Øystein Sture Aspelund
Art Direction
2247
30320
Featured On:
12/21/2016
HIBERNATION II
by:
Øystein Sture Aspelund
Photography
3425
29545
Featured On:
8/22/2016
H A Я P
by:
Øystein Sture Aspelund
Digital Photography
2157
25625
Featured On:
8/29/2016
Basic Info
ABOUT: - A visual study of 2 dry plants, shot during sunset out in the Emerati desert. - No photoshop/retouch.
Published:
Credits
Øystein Sture Aspelund
Trondheim, Norway
Tags
sunset
emirates
light
red
Landscape
desert
dubai
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
