OBLIVION GFX

OBLIVION Copyright Universal Pictures, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The briefing for the Graphic Language stressed functionality and minimalism while utilizing a bright, unified color palette that would appear equally well on both a dark or bright backdrop… The function was to reflect the modernized sensibilities of the TET Mainframe computer and would assist the characters with the key components of their duties on earth; be it the monitoring of all Vitals on the ground using Vika's Light Table, or the various diagnostics in the air using the Jack's Bubbleship…
OBLIVION LIGHT TABLE UI
One of the most widely seen Graphic elements was Vika's Light Table, which allowed her to guide Jack Harper through his tasks as a Drone repair man in the field of duty… The table itself was built practically, so most of the visuals were captured in-camera, lending a beautiful optical touch to the design ( thx Joe & Claudio ) The table consisted of four screens: A main map that Vika used to monitor the Bubbleship, Drone, and Scav positioning, a Drone Monitor which tracked all their key vitals and fuel status, A Hydro Rig monitor that displayed the collection progress for the large resource gatherers over the ocean, and finally a Weather Screen which showed the Tet's online status and also key vitals of the ever-changing weather systems…
Jack's helicopter, a remarkable Daniel Simon creation called the Bubbleship, was Jack's paramount vehicle in the film… The UI appeared as a hologram embedded within the spherical glass cockpit, done to perfection by the lovely folks at Pixomondo, and functioned to assist Jack in his flight and combat duties throughout the film… The team researched a grip of Flight simulator and Helicopter Combat interfaces and sought to modernize the aesthetic while still delivering key functionality that would mimic real-world flight tools... And of course the team didn't want to fuck up Simon's baby with ugly UI, the German wrath was implanted deep within and ultimately, the Bubbleship UI was by far the most researched and pampered graphic task...
The team also designed all of the Machinery HUDs and various Gauges in the film, be it the Drone Machine Vision, Jack's Gun HUD, all the Scav equipment and some of Jack's smaller vehicles... The interfaces again stressed functionality over excess, keeping the Greeble under control and communicating key story points throughout the film..
Production Facility: Crater Lake Productions
Oblivion Director: Joseph Kosinski
Oblivion Producer: Steve Gaubs
Oblivion Assistant Producer: David Feinblserbr
Graphics Design Director: Bradley G Munkowitz
Lead Graphic Designers: Bradley G Munkowitz, Jake Sargeant
Graphic Designers: Joseph Chanimal, Alexander Perry
Lead Graphics Animators: David Lewandowski, Joseph Chanimal
Graphics Animator: Alexander Perry
Graphics Design Director: Bradley G Munkowitz
Lead Graphic Designers: Bradley G Munkowitz, Joseph Chanimal
Lead Graphics Animator: Navarro Parker
Graphics Animator: Joseph Chanimal
Graphics Design Director: Bradley G Munkowitz
Lead Graphic Designers: Joseph Chanimal, Bradley G Munkowitz
Graphic Designer: Alexander Perry
Lead Graphics Animators: Navarro Parker, Alexander Perry
Graphics Animator: Joseph Chanimal
Production Facility: Autofuss
Design Director: Bradley G Munkowitz
Lead Editor: Ian Colon
Director of Photography: Ian Colon
Design Director, Lead Designer
at Crater Lake Productions
for Joseph Kosinski via Universal Pictures