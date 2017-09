About

Dutch illustrator Aart-Jan Venema was recently commissioned to create a suite of illustrations for the 2017 edition of Green Man Festival in Wales, in collaboration with Bread Collective. Aart-Jan Venema lives and works in The Hague, Netherlands. He likes adventures, exploration, books, futuristic science and obscure history. Read Less

