MAGADI
    This is the story of a group of former female circumcisers living in the vast salty plains of lake Magadi who abandoned their former practice and took up Ethnic Fashion as an alternative livelihood. They now shelter young girls escaping early marriage, teaching them on fashion skills such as styling, fashion design, print work and modeling for both local and international runways. Read Less
This is the story of a group of former female circumcisers living in the vast salty plains of lake Magadi who abandoned their former practice and took up Ethnic Fashion as an alternative livelihood. They now shelter young girls escaping early marriage, teaching them on fashion skills such as styling, fashion design, print work and modeling for both local and international runways. 

Little is known about them till now…..

Props / Styling / Production: KEVIN ABRAHAM
Styling Assistant: PAUL KYALO
Make Up Artist: VALARY MDEIZI
Jewelry: JACKIE CHIRCHIR
Hair Stylist: RICHARD KINYUA & CORRINE MUTHONI
Assistants: VICTOR NDALO + EMMANUEL THUO.