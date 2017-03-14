Civitatis is a digital company dedicated to providing services for the holiday tourism industry. It is organized into two lines of business: tourist guides and complementary services like hotel reservations and excursions.



In 2014, the total traffic on the group’s websites reached 40 million visits and more than 150 page views. In 2015, more than 600,000 people booked some type of service through Civitatis, a fact that cemented its leadership in the “Tours & Tickets” sector.

The company decided that 2016 would be the year for it to make a qualitative strategic jump, with plans that included the opening of a physical store, the launch of Apps, updating its websites, and internationalization, among other things. Erretres played a key role in this growth with a global rebranding project created to improve the brand’s positioning, as well as attract new clients, promote customer loyalty and update the brand design to meet current trends, in order to create a solid brand commensurate with the company’s size and vision.

