Karina Eibatova
Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
Message
Mineral Admiration #2
766
103
3
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Mineral Admiration, part 2.
"Tower of Crystals", available as a print at my new online store.
"Sliced and tasty Amethyst" is already sliced and also ready to be observed as a print. 
The story of Dioptase.
This Mineral got on the Mydy Rabycad LP cover. 
One whole "Dioptase" for the front and exploding one for the back.  
Dioptase is known as a powerful stone that awaken love and compassion.
Available on the pillow and the print, check out my new store: http://karinaeibatova.tictail.com/.
Crystal logotype for the "Etamanel" concept store based in Ibiza.
Cover for the Swedish magazine "Inspire". 
Crystal logotype for the fashion boutique store based in LA.
You are very welcome to watch my online class in which I am sharing the process of it's creation. 

Register on Skillshare using this link: http://skl.sh/2mmmheP and get a free month of 
Premium membership with an access to thousands of great online classes. 