Mineral Admiration #2

Mineral Admiration, part 2.
"Sliced and tasty Amethyst" is already sliced and also ready to be observed as a print.
The story of Dioptase.
This Mineral got on the Mydy Rabycad LP cover.
One whole "Dioptase" for the front and exploding one for the back.
Dioptase is known as a powerful stone that awaken love and compassion.
Available on the pillow and the print.
Crystal logotype for the "Etamanel" concept store based in Ibiza.
Cover for the Swedish magazine "Inspire".
Crystal logotype for the fashion boutique store based in LA.
