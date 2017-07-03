The Evolution of a Tech Giant

With more than 70,000 employees in 92 countries, Cisco is the worldwide leader in IT. For more than a decade, we have served as their brand agency of record, defining their visual center and aligning it with their evolving business strategy.
Recently, Cisco’s business strategy evolved with an emphasis on delivering real-world solutions in real time. This new direction called for an easy-to-understand visual center.
A few years prior, the company known for making the Internet possible shifted their focus to how the Internet of Everything can enable a brighter future.
Following on the heels of several consumer-facing acquisitions, Cisco required a brand evolution that would position them beyond the enterprise market.