Jan Urschel
Singapore, Singapore
Project T - Phase 7
Illustration
Photography
Art Direction
1118
115
6
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
3/7/2017"
Luxology Modo
Octane Render
Jan Urschel
Singapore, Singapore
Project T - Phase 7
Illustration
Photography
Art Direction
1118
115
6
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
3/7/2017"
Tools Used
Tools
Luxology Modo
Octane Render
About
About
Ongoing exploration of the modern asian metroplis. All done in Modo and rendered in Octane
Published:
Jan Urschel
Singapore, Singapore
Ghost in the shell
by
Jan Urschel
508
2654
Illustration
,
Art Direction
Where the f*** are my car keys?
by
Jan Urschel
85
733
Illustration
,
Art Direction
,
Industrial Design
Project T - Phase 5
by
Jan Urschel
144
864
Art Direction
,
Illustration
,
Digital Art
Project T - Phase 4
by
Jan Urschel
581
3900
Illustration
,
Photography
Project T - Phase 3
by
Jan Urschel
411
2881
Featured On:
8/9/2016
Illustration
,
Photography
Basic Info
Ongoing exploration of the modern asian metroplis. All done in Modo and rendered in Octane
Published:
Credits
Jan Urschel
Singapore, Singapore
Tags
3D
modo
octane
Urban
ILLUSTRATION
concept design
Tools Used
Luxology Modo
Octane Render
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
