ArTech: Adventures in Art + Technology
    Branding and exhibition graphics for a two-month long show in NYC
ArTech: Adventures in Art + Technology

ArTech: Adventures in Art + Technology is a two-month long series of STEAM (science, tech, engineering, math and art) workshops and installations designed to inspire young minds, all housed in an 8000sq/ft space down by Milk Studios on 14th St.
We were asked just to create the branding but it was too good an opportunity to not go all in, so we ended up designing the posters, postcards, huge murals and exhibition graphics to boot.

The show runs from March 1st to April 29th and entry is free but timed reservations are required. You can find more information about the project here: https://artech.splashthat.com
