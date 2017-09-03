Airbnb - onearibnb 2017 - one love one line one world

Hi folks!! A lot of time from my last project but totaly ready to share something crazy with you! This is maybe my favourite project from last year. A crazy project !!!

I have to say thanks to Andrew Shapiro and the Airbnb team becouse help me to evolve my oneline in something really crazy! I can't belive that i did all in one line! :)

This is my work for One Airbnb 2017!

Remember enjoy and spread love #onelove #oneline #oneuniverse !