Airbnb - onearibnb 2017 - one love one line one world

Hi folks!! A lot of time from my last project but totaly ready to share something crazy with you! This is maybe my favourite project from last year. A crazy project !!!
I have to say thanks to Andrew Shapiro and the Airbnb team becouse help me to evolve my oneline in something really crazy! I can't belive that i did all in one line! :)
This is my work for One Airbnb 2017!
Remember enjoy and spread love #onelove #oneline #oneuniverse !
and YES this is just a oneline!!!! :)
AND A CRAZYYYY PATTERN BASED ON THE MAIN IMAGE :)
Also some JAZZZZ used for the merch!!!
Category of employed divided for category :)
Some of my favourite one line :)
I have something like 200 and more oneline figure i will post on instagram day by day :) if you love follow me.
and i really love to share some quick ugly rought :) i'm in love with the idea of quick drawing just to fix the idea.
ENJOYYYY AND SPREADDD LOVEEE!!! AND FINALY MY SHOP IT'S REOPEN :)