Jonathan Calugi
Pistoia, Italy
Message
Airbnb - onearibnb 2017 - one love one line one world
1645
393
16
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Jonathan Calugi
Pistoia, Italy
Message
Airbnb - onearibnb 2017 - one love one line one world
1645
393
16
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    This is just a oneline continus that tell the story of connection. For airbnb connect all people from world in San Francisco for an event where c… Read More
    This is just a oneline continus that tell the story of connection. For airbnb connect all people from world in San Francisco for an event where connection it's the main point and the main opportuinty. Full of color one line and one love. Universal language. Enjoy and spread love! JONATAHN Read Less
    Published:
Hi folks!! A lot of time from my last project but totaly ready to share something crazy with you! This is maybe my favourite project from last year. A crazy project !!!
I have to say thanks to Andrew Shapiro and the Airbnb team becouse help me to evolve my oneline in something really crazy! I can't belive that i did all in one line! :) 
This is my work for One Airbnb 2017! 
Remember enjoy and spread love #onelove #oneline #oneuniverse ! 
and YES this is just a oneline!!!! :) 
AND A CRAZYYYY PATTERN BASED ON THE MAIN IMAGE :) 
Also some JAZZZZ used for the merch!!! 
Category of employed divided for category :) 
Some of my favourite one line :) 
I have something like 200 and more oneline figure i will post on instagram day by day :) if you love follow me.

and i really love to share some quick ugly rought :) i'm in love with the idea of quick drawing just to fix the idea.
ENJOYYYY AND SPREADDD LOVEEE!!! AND FINALY MY SHOP IT'S REOPEN :)