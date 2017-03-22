Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Multiple Owners
Bartek Bojarczuk
Łódź, Poland
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Maciej Polak
Łódź, Poland
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Custom typography selected - PTNS
Typography
Graphic Design
699
160
18
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
3/22/2017"
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Multiple Owners
Bartek Bojarczuk
Łódź, Poland
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Maciej Polak
Łódź, Poland
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Custom typography selected - PTNS
Typography
Graphic Design
699
160
18
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
3/22/2017"
Add to Collection
About
About
Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Multiple Owners
Bartek Bojarczuk
Łódź, Poland
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Maciej Polak
Łódź, Poland
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Hobby - fall/winter 2016 - PTNS
by
Bartek Bojarczuk
398
2544
Featured On:
12/27/2016
Branding
,
Fashion
,
Graphic Design
PTNS x Nenukko - ||: O/| |O// |·| O/: ·
by
Bartek Bojarczuk
368
2891
Branding
,
Fashion
,
Packaging
On trail - fall/winter 2015 - PTNS
by
Bartek Bojarczuk
429
3422
Branding
,
Fashion
,
Graphic Design
POL - posters
by
Bartek Bojarczuk
481
4206
Featured On:
4/26/2016
Digital Art
,
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
Paneuropa Neue - Free Typeface
by
Bartek Bojarczuk
1059
21799
Branding
,
Graphic Design
,
Typography
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Published:
Credits
Bartek Bojarczuk
Łódź, Poland
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Maciej Polak
Łódź, Poland
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps