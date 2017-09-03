36 Days of Type — Identity

About

36 Days of Type is an open call that takes place every year that invites designers, illustrators and visual artists to share their view on the le… Read More

36 Days of Type is an open call that takes place every year that invites designers, illustrators and visual artists to share their view on the letters and numbers from the latin alphabet. I designed the identity for the 4th edition with the only request of using (neon) green for the main graphics. – ESP. 36 Days of Type es un proyecto que se realiza todos los años invitando a diseñadores, ilustradores y artistas visuales a compartir su visión de las letras y números del alfabeto latino. Diseñé la identidad para la 4ª edición con la única limitación de usar el color verde (neón) en la gráfica principal. Client: 36 Days of Type Art Direction & Animation: Noem9 Studio Music: beGun Year: 2016/2017 Read Less

Published: