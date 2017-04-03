Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Georgi Dimitrov - Erase
Sofia, Bulgaria
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
PENCIL VS A3
Illustration
Character Design
Calligraphy
1686
346
24
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
3/4/2017"
Pencil
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Georgi Dimitrov - Erase
Sofia, Bulgaria
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
PENCIL VS A3
Illustration
Character Design
Calligraphy
1686
346
24
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
3/4/2017"
Add to Collection
Tools Used
Tools
Pencil
About
About
Pencil VS A3
Published:
Pencil on A3 paper / SOLD
Pencil on A3 paper / Available at
https://goo.gl/a2IzKi
Pencil on A3 paper / SOLD
Pencil on A3 paper / SOLD
Pencil on A3 paper / Available at
https://goo.gl/OEe3l9
Pencil on A3 paper / SOLD
Follow me at
FACEBOOK
/
INSTAGRAM
/
BIGCARTEL
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Georgi Dimitrov - Erase
Sofia, Bulgaria
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
MELTING ANTONYMS
by
Georgi Dimitrov - Erase
579
3785
Featured On:
12/5/2016
Art Direction
,
Illustration
,
Print Design
Night Walk
by
Multiple Owners
Georgi Dimitrov - Erase
Teodor Peevski
Jelio Dimitrov - Arsek
816
5205
Featured On:
11/14/2016
Illustration
,
Graffiti
,
Painting
WALLS 2015
by
Multiple Owners
Georgi Dimitrov - Erase
Jelio Dimitrov - Arsek
1491
15836
Featured On:
10/2/2016
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Graffiti
Airtracks Snowboards X Four Plus 15/16
by
Multiple Owners
FourPlus Studio
Ivaylo Nedkov
Pavel Pavlov
Radoslav Mitkov
Desislava Spilkova
Jelio Dimitrov - Arsek
Georgi Dimitrov - Erase
286
2693
Featured On:
8/12/2016
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
GREEN VERTEX
by
Multiple Owners
Georgi Dimitrov - Erase
Teodor Peevski
Jelio Dimitrov - Arsek
FourPlus Studio
926
5931
Featured On:
6/22/2016
Graffiti
,
Illustration
,
Interior Design
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Pencil VS A3
Published:
Credits
Georgi Dimitrov - Erase
Sofia, Bulgaria
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
Georgi Dimitrov Erase
Pencil Drawing Illustration
A3 paper sell
mushroom girl sexy
panter sunglasses love
zebra asteroid boat
funny characters art
street graffiti space
donut pink black
tiger lollipop icecream
Tools Used
Pencil
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps